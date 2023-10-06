Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Alexandria County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
West Potomac High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Church High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria City High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
