Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

West Potomac High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Vienna, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls Church High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Alexandria, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Lorton, VA

Conference: District 4

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at Edison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Alexandria, VA

Conference: District 5

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Lewis High School