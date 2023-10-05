CUSA opponents match up when the Liberty Flames (4-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-4) play on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty owns the 26th-ranked defense this season (310.8 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 501 yards per game. Sam Houston's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 9.5 points per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 48th with 25 points ceded per contest.

Liberty vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Liberty Sam Houston 501 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (127th) 310.8 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (39th) 271.3 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 65.5 (125th) 229.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154 (103rd) 5 (28th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 12 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (6th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 919 yards (229.8 ypg) on 53-of-92 passing with 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 268 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has 323 rushing yards on 53 carries.

Treon Sibley's team-leading 288 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 16 targets) with two touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has put together a 263-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Elijah Smoot has compiled six catches for 106 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has recored 476 passing yards, or 119 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 45 times for 133 yards (33.3 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 123 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 11 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Zach Hrbacek has compiled 43 yards on 19 carries.

Noah Smith's 156 receiving yards (39 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 receptions on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Ife Adeyi has racked up 74 reciving yards (18.5 ypg) this season.

