Will Jahan Dotson Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jahan Dotson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders play the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 5. If you're looking for Dotson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Dotson's season stats include 110 yards on 14 receptions (7.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 25 times.
Keep an eye on Dotson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jahan Dotson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Curtis Samuel (DNP/quad): 17 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Commanders vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dotson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|14
|110
|21
|1
|7.9
Dotson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|7
|5
|40
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|9
|4
|27
|1
Rep Jahan Dotson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.