How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 5
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears (0-4) visit the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to break a four-game losing streak.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears
- When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders put up 22.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bears allow per outing (34.3).
- The Commanders collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Bears allow per outing (383.3).
- This season, Washington rushes for just nine fewer yards (106.5) than Chicago allows per contest (115.5).
- This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (2).
Commanders Home Performance
- At home, the Commanders score 11.5 points per game and concede 26.5. That's less than they score (22.3) and allow (30) overall.
- The Commanders' average yards gained (239) and conceded (298) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 307.8 and 352.5, respectively.
- Washington racks up 140.5 passing yards per game in home games (60.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 166 at home (64 less than overall).
- The Commanders' average yards rushing at home (98.5) is lower than their overall average (106.5). But their average yards allowed at home (132) is higher than overall (122.5).
- The Commanders convert 23.8% of third downs at home (9.5% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.8% at home (5.2% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|at Denver
|W 35-33
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|L 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 34-31
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.