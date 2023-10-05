The Chicago Bears (0-4) visit the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to break a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders Insights

The Commanders put up 22.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bears allow per outing (34.3).

The Commanders collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Bears allow per outing (383.3).

This season, Washington rushes for just nine fewer yards (106.5) than Chicago allows per contest (115.5).

This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (2).

Commanders Home Performance

At home, the Commanders score 11.5 points per game and concede 26.5. That's less than they score (22.3) and allow (30) overall.

The Commanders' average yards gained (239) and conceded (298) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 307.8 and 352.5, respectively.

Washington racks up 140.5 passing yards per game in home games (60.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 166 at home (64 less than overall).

The Commanders' average yards rushing at home (98.5) is lower than their overall average (106.5). But their average yards allowed at home (132) is higher than overall (122.5).

The Commanders convert 23.8% of third downs at home (9.5% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.8% at home (5.2% higher than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Denver W 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo L 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

