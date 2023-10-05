Best bets are available as the Chicago Bears (0-4) enter a matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField on a four-game losing streak.

When is Commanders vs. Bears?

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The Commanders are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 4.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 6).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 73.0%.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Bears have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-6)



Washington (-6) The Commanders have covered the spread twice over four games with a set spread.

Washington is winless against the spread when it is 6-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Bears have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).

Chicago is winless against the spread when it has played as 6-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Washington and Chicago combine to average 3.4 less points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 64.3 points per game, 19.8 more than the over/under in this game.

Two of the Commanders' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

In Bears four games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Curtis Samuel Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 5.0 1 44.5 0

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 215.3 7 33.5 1

