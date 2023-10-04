Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games to Bet on Today
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+135)
- Total: 8
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+125)
- Total: 8
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)
- Total: 7.5
Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)
- New Mexico State Moneyline: -250
- Florida International Moneyline: +200
- Total: 48.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (+110)
- Total: 7.5
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140
- Total: 52
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.