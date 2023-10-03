Tuesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Miami Marlins (84-77) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 8:08 PM ET on October 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Phillies have won 63, or 60%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 30-19, a 61.2% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 60.8% chance to win.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (666 total).

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 Pirates W 7-6 Ranger Suárez vs Johan Oviedo September 28 Pirates L 3-2 Zack Wheeler vs Luis Ortiz September 30 @ Mets L 4-3 Taijuan Walker vs Tylor Megill September 30 @ Mets L 11-4 Michael Plassmeyer vs José Quintana October 1 @ Mets W 9-1 Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto October 3 Marlins - Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo October 4 Marlins - Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule