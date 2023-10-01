Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.
Games to Bet on Today
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)
- Saints Moneyline: -185
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +150
- Total: 40
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)
- 49ers Moneyline: -1000
- Cardinals Moneyline: +625
- Total: 43.5
Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)
- Colts Moneyline: -110
- Rams Moneyline: -110
- Total: 45
Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
- Broncos Moneyline: -165
- Bears Moneyline: +140
- Total: 46.5
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)
- Total: 8.5
Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-165)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+135)
- Total: 12
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-6.5)
- Chargers Moneyline: -275
- Raiders Moneyline: +220
- Total: 48
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Bengals Moneyline: -145
- Titans Moneyline: +120
- Total: 41
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-3)
- Jaguars Moneyline: -175
- Falcons Moneyline: +145
- Total: 42.5
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)
- Vikings Moneyline: -225
- Panthers Moneyline: +180
- Total: 46.5
