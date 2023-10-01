The Atlanta Braves (104-57) and Washington Nationals (70-91) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Dodd for the Braves and Jackson Rutledge (1-1) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:05 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.

Rutledge enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Rutledge is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1534 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .502 (first in the league) with 305 total home runs (first in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

