Atlanta Braves (104-57) will go head to head against the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park on Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 11 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 96, or 65.8%, of the 146 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 35-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-3 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Nationals have won in 59, or 41%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 11-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 4th

