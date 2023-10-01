The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will send Dylan Dodd and Jackson Rutledge, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Sunday at Truist Park, at 3:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 151 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 690 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rutledge has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Trevor Williams Allan Winans 9/30/2023 Braves L 5-3 Away Joan Adon Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Dylan Dodd

