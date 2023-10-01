The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington in total hits (164) this season while batting .264 with 66 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 110 of 156 games this season (70.5%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 21 of them (13.5%).
  • He has scored in 81 games this year (51.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
77 GP 79
.312 AVG .219
.354 OBP .274
.534 SLG .401
35 XBH 31
15 HR 13
51 RBI 35
70/16 K/BB 106/20
14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
