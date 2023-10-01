The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in total hits (164) this season while batting .264 with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 110 of 156 games this season (70.5%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 21 of them (13.5%).

He has scored in 81 games this year (51.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 79 .312 AVG .219 .354 OBP .274 .534 SLG .401 35 XBH 31 15 HR 13 51 RBI 35 70/16 K/BB 106/20 14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings