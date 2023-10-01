After batting .244 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

In 69.1% of his games this year (105 of 152), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (60 of 152), with two or more runs 10 times (6.6%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 73 .280 AVG .271 .325 OBP .319 .423 SLG .378 27 XBH 22 8 HR 5 44 RBI 44 60/18 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings