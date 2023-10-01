The Washington Commanders (2-1) visit a streaking Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field (with best bets available). The Eagles have won three straight games.

When is Eagles vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (8.4 points) is a little tighter than the 9.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Eagles, though the data still has them as the favorite.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 81.5%.

The Eagles have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Philadelphia has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -440 or shorter.

The Commanders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (+9.5)



Washington (+9.5) The Eagles have covered the spread two times over three games with a set spread.

The Commanders have gone 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) These teams average 47.3 points per game combined, 4.3 more than the total of 43.

The Eagles and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 5.4 more points per game than the point total of 43 set for this game.

Philadelphia has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The Commanders have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

