Dominic Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .252 with 46 walks and 56 runs scored.
- In 62.8% of his 145 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 34 of 145 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (51 of 145), with two or more runs five times (3.4%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.246
|AVG
|.259
|.309
|OBP
|.337
|.326
|SLG
|.403
|11
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|25
|43/19
|K/BB
|48/27
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
