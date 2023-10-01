Alex Call is available when the Washington Nationals take on Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 24 against the Braves) he went 0-for-1.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .196 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 52 walks.

In 46.6% of his 118 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (22.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .201 AVG .191 .299 OBP .308 .315 SLG .287 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 24 RBI 13 38/26 K/BB 39/26 4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings