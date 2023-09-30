SoCon foes match up when the Mercer Bears (2-2) and the VMI Keydets (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Offensively, Mercer ranks 76th in the FCS with 21.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 100th in points allowed (402 points allowed per contest). VMI ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game (278.5), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 62nd in the FCS with 355.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

VMI vs. Mercer Key Statistics

VMI Mercer 278.5 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.5 (72nd) 355.5 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (106th) 104.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (57th) 174.3 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (90th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside leads VMI with 518 yards on 45-of-67 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Rashad Raymond has run for 189 yards on 46 carries so far this year.

Hunter Rice has run for 184 yards across 59 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chance Knox has collected 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 205 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times.

Aidan Twombly has 11 receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 170 yards (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Egypt Nelson's three targets have resulted in three catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 644 yards, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 156 yards (39 ypg) on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has 184 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 17 catches for 315 yards (78.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has put together a 207-yard season so far, reeling in 17 passes on 22 targets.

Travion Solomon has racked up five receptions for 22 yards, an average of 5.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or VMI gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.