The Boston College Eagles (1-3) will square off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Cavaliers will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023

2:00 PM ET

The CW

Boston, Massachusetts

Virginia vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-3.5) 54.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-3.5) 54.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Virginia has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

