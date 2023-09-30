The Boston College Eagles (1-3) square off against a fellow ACC foe when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Boston College is putting up 400.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 63rd in the FBS. Defensively, the Eagles rank 106th, surrendering 413.5 yards per game. Virginia has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (20.8) this season and ninth-worst in points surrendered per game (37.8).

Virginia vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Virginia vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Virginia Boston College 333.5 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (73rd) 418.5 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (99th) 79.3 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (65th) 254.3 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (61st) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 923 yards on 63-of-102 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 33 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Pace, has carried the ball 29 times for 100 yards (25 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 103 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on five catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Perris Jones has compiled 92 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 68 yards.

Malik Washington's 459 receiving yards (114.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has 22 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 267 yards (66.8 yards per game) this year.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 909 yards, completing 57.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 280 yards (70 ypg) on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 206 yards (51.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 246 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 16 catches and four touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 214 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has a total of 174 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes.

