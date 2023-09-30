ACC opponents match up when the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech is putting up 21.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 103rd in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 71st, allowing 25.0 points per game. Pittsburgh ranks 90th in the FBS with 24.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 23.0 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Pittsburgh 329.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (113th) 351.0 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (11th) 108.3 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.0 (90th) 221.0 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (109th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has recorded 494 yards (123.5 ypg) on 33-of-62 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Bhayshul Tuten has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 192 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on eight catches for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Kyron Drones has carried the ball 41 times for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stephen Gosnell's 133 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has registered nine receptions.

Da'Quan Felton has put together a 128-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 27 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright has a total of 127 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 passes.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has 583 passing yards, or 145.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.1% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 20.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Rodney Hammond, has carried the ball 39 times for 178 yards (44.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

C'Bo Flemister has collected 109 yards (on 22 carries).

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 216 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Konata Mumpfield has 16 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 183 yards (45.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Daejon Reynolds has racked up 86 reciving yards (21.5 ypg) this season.

