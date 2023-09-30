The Week 5 college football schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Virginia programs. Among those contests is the South Alabama Jaguars taking on the James Madison Dukes.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Norfolk State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

William 'Dick' Price Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Hampton Pirates at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Boston College (-3.5)

William & Mary Tribe at Elon Phoenix

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Marshall (-14.5)

VMI Keydets at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!