How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Virginia Today

South Alabama Jaguars vs. James Madison Dukes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)

James Madison (-2.5) James Madison Moneyline: -145

-145 South Alabama Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 48.5

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Eagles

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: The CW

The CW Spread Favorite: Boston College (-3.5)

Boston College (-3.5) Boston College Moneyline: -165

-165 Virginia Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 52.5

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Marshall (-14.5)

Marshall (-14.5) Marshall Moneyline: -650

-650 Old Dominion Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 47.5

