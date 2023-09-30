Richmond vs. Hampton Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
The Richmond Spiders should come out on top in their game versus the Hampton Pirates at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Richmond vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Richmond (-8.8)
|49.8
|Richmond 29, Hampton 21
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders are winless against the spread this season.
- Richmond has had two games (out of two) hit the over this year.
Hampton Betting Info (2022)
- The Pirates covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last year.
- The Pirates and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last year.
Spiders vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Richmond
|20.5
|21.8
|24.0
|11.5
|17.0
|32.0
|Hampton
|31.0
|32.0
|23.0
|31.0
|--
|--
