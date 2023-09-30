The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Monarchs are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-14) 46.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-13.5) 46.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won two games against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 14 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Marshall has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

