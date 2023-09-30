The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt opponents.

Defensively, Marshall has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by allowing just 15.7 points per game. The offense ranks 88th (25.3 points per game). In terms of total offense, Old Dominion ranks 107th in the FBS (332.5 total yards per game) and 74th on the other side of the ball (371.3 total yards allowed per game).

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Old Dominion Marshall 332.5 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (122nd) 371.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (3rd) 107 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (57th) 225.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (76th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson leads Old Dominion with 644 yards on 42-of-81 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 42 times for 208 yards.

Devin Roche has rushed for 158 yards on 20 carries.

Kelby Williams leads his squad with 260 receiving yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Javon Harvey has racked up 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Reymello Murphy's 11 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 612 yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards (20 ypg) on 28 carries.

Rasheen Ali has racked up 396 yards on 63 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also caught five passes for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Cade Conley has hauled in 14 catches for 149 yards (49.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Charles Montgomery has hauled in seven receptions totaling 97 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Caleb McMillan has hauled in five receptions for 97 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

