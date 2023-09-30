Based on our computer model, the Marshall Thundering Herd will beat the Old Dominion Monarchs when the two teams come together at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+14.5) Over (47.5) Marshall 31, Old Dominion 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Marshall vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Monarchs are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Monarchs' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Old Dominion games this year have averaged a total of 53.5 points, six more than the point total in this matchup.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread in every game this year.

One Thundering Herd game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, four higher than the average total in Marshall games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monarchs vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 25.3 15.7 22.5 17 31 13 Old Dominion 22.3 25.8 24 22.3 17 36

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.