Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves play Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 151 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 448 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 687 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.470 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Joan Adon (2-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In nine starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Trevor Williams Allan Winans 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Joan Adon Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Bryce Elder

