Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (103-57) and the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (five of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 143 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (41.3%) in those contests.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Washington this season with a +280 moneyline set for this game.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (687 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Jackson Rutledge vs Allan Winans
|September 24
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|L 1-0
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|L 5-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|W 10-6
|Trevor Williams vs Allan Winans
|September 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|October 1
|@ Braves
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Bryce Elder
