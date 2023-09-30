Sun Belt rivals will battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Marshall vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Marshall 37, Old Dominion 13

Marshall 37, Old Dominion 13 Marshall has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Thundering Herd have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

Old Dominion has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Monarchs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

The Thundering Herd have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Marshall (-14.5)



Marshall (-14.5) Marshall has covered the spread two times in 2023.

Thus far in 2023 Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Marshall and its opponents have not combined to go over Saturday's total of 47.5 points this season.

This season, every game Old Dominion has played finished with a combined score over 47.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 47.5 is 0.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Marshall (25.3 points per game) and Old Dominion (22.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 43.5 Implied Total AVG 24 25 23 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 56 48.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 33 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

