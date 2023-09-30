A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the James Madison Dukes (4-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

James Madison vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-3) 49.5 -175 +145
FanDuel James Madison (-3.5) 50.5 -160 +132

James Madison vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • James Madison has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Dukes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • South Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

