The James Madison Dukes (4-0) host a Sun Belt battle against the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is averaging 408.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 58th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Dukes rank 64th, surrendering 355.8 yards per contest. From an offensive standpoint, South Alabama is putting up 393.5 total yards per game (71st-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS on defense (352.8 total yards allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

James Madison vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

James Madison vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

James Madison South Alabama 408.3 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.5 (81st) 355.8 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (65th) 166.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (43rd) 241.8 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (96th) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 932 yards (233 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 47 rushing yards on 25 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has compiled 304 rushing yards on 54 carries. He's also added 103 yards (25.8 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 191 yards (47.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 15 catches for 354 yards (88.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 188-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has racked up 854 yards on 69.7% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 340 yards, or 85 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 255 yards (on 49 carries) with one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy has collected 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 435 (108.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has five touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has racked up 161 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Devin Voisin's five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 77 yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

