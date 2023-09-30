Ildemaro Vargas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After batting .212 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (48 of 81), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in four games this year (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 20 games this year (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 of 81 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|47
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.298
|OBP
|.299
|.362
|SLG
|.349
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|17
|9/7
|K/BB
|11/12
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Braves are sending Strider (19-5) out for his 32nd start of the season. He is 19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.