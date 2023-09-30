The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) host an MWC showdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State ranks 45th in total offense this season (428.5 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 428.5 yards allowed per game. Nevada has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-worst in points (17 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (41.3 per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Fresno State vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Fresno State Nevada 428.5 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (116th) 297.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 536.5 (126th) 117.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (104th) 311.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (104th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has recorded 1,195 yards (298.8 ypg) on 110-of-163 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has racked up 273 yards on 65 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught seven passes for 96 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Malik Sherrod has carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards (32.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Erik Brooks' team-high 448 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 42 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has caught 20 passes for 212 yards (53 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 20 catches for 205 yards, an average of 51.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 550 yards (137.5 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 61.7% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 171 yards (42.8 ypg) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has taken 48 carries and totaled 161 yards with two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell's 223 receiving yards (55.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has totaled 114 receiving yards (28.5 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Dalevon Campbell has racked up 107 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) this season.

