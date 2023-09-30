Dominic Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .251 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (8.3%).
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (51 of 144), with two or more runs five times (3.5%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|71
|.246
|AVG
|.257
|.309
|OBP
|.331
|.326
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|25
|43/19
|K/BB
|47/25
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season. He is 19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6).
