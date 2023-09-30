The Washington Commanders have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of September 30.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Commanders are 23rd in the NFL. They are two spots higher than that, 21st, according to computer rankings.

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +12500, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +12500, the Commanders have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has one win against the spread this season.

One Commanders game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Offensively, the Commanders rank 22nd in the NFL with 288.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total defense (331.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Commanders are averaging 19.3 points per game offensively this year (19th in NFL), and they are surrendering 28.7 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.

Commanders Impact Players

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has two TDs and has gained 216 yards (72.0 per game).

In addition, Robinson has three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Howell has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 per game), completing 65.7%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and gained 42 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 126 yards (42.0 per game).

In three games, Curtis Samuel has 10 receptions for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero scores.

Montez Sweat has totaled 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks in three games for the Commanders.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +40000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +12500 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +8000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +12500 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +550 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.