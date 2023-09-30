ACC opponents will clash when the Boston College Eagles (1-3) face the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Boston College vs. Virginia?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia 32, Boston College 31

Virginia 32, Boston College 31 Boston College has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Virginia has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Cavaliers have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia (+3.5)



Virginia (+3.5) Boston College has one win against the spread in four games this season.

In 2023, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Virginia has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Three of Boston College's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 52.5 points.

There have been three Virginia games that have ended with a combined score higher than 52.5 points this season.

Boston College averages 28 points per game against Virginia's 20.8, amounting to 3.7 points under the matchup's total of 52.5.

Splits Tables

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 50.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33 32.7 34 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 43.5 52 Implied Total AVG 31.3 25.5 37 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

