Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school football competition in Wise County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Eastside High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.