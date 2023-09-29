High school football is happening this week in Stafford County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Stafford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Stafford High School at Brooke Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Stafford, VA
    • Conference: Commonwealth
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Riverbend High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fredericksburg, VA
    • Conference: Commonwealth
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Colonial Forge High School at Massaponax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fredericksburg, VA
    • Conference: Commonwealth
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

