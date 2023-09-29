In Southampton County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Cumberland County
  • Hopewell County
  • Colonial Heights County
  • Nottoway County
  • Smyth County
  • Tazewell County

    • Southampton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Southampton High School at Sussex Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sussex, VA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.