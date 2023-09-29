Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Roanoke County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
North Cross High School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. George, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halifax County High School at William Fleming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pulaski County High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
