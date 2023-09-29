Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Nelson County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Portsmouth County
  • Tazewell County
  • Cumberland County
  • Brunswick County
  • Nottoway County
  • Colonial Heights County
  • Powhatan County
  • Hopewell County
  • James City County
  • Richmond County

    • Nelson County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Nelson County High School at William Campbell High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Gladys, VA
    • Conference: Dogwood
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.