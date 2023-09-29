Friday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (103-56) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (69-90) at 7:20 PM (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will look to Allan Winans (1-2) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (6-10).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have compiled a 2-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 142 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (40.8%) in those contests.

Washington has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (677 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule