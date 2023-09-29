Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Giles High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Riner, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.