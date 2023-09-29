If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Giles High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Riner, VA

Riner, VA Conference: Mountain Empire

Mountain Empire How to Stream: Watch Here

Christiansburg High School at Riverheads High School