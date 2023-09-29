On Friday, Lane Thomas (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 163 hits, batting .266 this season with 65 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 70.8% of his 154 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 56 games this year (36.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 80 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 77 .312 AVG .223 .354 OBP .279 .534 SLG .401 35 XBH 30 15 HR 12 51 RBI 34 70/16 K/BB 103/20 14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings