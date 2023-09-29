On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .256.

Ruiz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 86 of 133 games this season (64.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (24.8%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (33.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .248 AVG .264 .284 OBP .326 .374 SLG .425 20 XBH 19 6 HR 11 30 RBI 33 32/9 K/BB 26/22 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings