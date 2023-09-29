Ildemaro Vargas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (batting .212 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (48 of 81), with more than one hit 14 times (17.3%).
- In 4.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 81 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|47
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.298
|OBP
|.299
|.362
|SLG
|.349
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|17
|9/7
|K/BB
|11/12
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans (1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
