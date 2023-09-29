Dominic Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Friday, Dominic Smith (hitting .132 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 143 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 143), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (23.1%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.7%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 50 of 143 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.246
|AVG
|.257
|.309
|OBP
|.332
|.326
|SLG
|.393
|11
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/25
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
