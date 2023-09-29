This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Clarke County, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Clarke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Clarke County High School at Catoctin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Thurmont, MD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

