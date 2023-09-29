Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
We have 2023 high school football competition in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Louisa County High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fluvanna County High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
