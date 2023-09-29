If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Augusta County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need here.

    • Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Stuarts Draft High School at Buffalo Gap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Swoope, VA
    • Conference: Shenandoah
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilson Memorial High School at Staunton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Staunton, VA
    • Conference: Shenandoah
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waynesboro High School at Fort Defiance High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fort Defiance, VA
    • Conference: Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

